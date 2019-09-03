Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Castaway Cay Staff Reported Safe Following Hurricane

Disney Ship at Castaway Cay

Disney Cruise Line has announced that the staff that remained on the line's private island, Castaway Cay, are safe following Hurricane Dorian.

"Some of our crew remained on the island and their care and safety is our highest priority," said Disney, in a statement.

"As forecasted, sustained winds on the island did not extend beyond tropical force strength and our crew has returned to their living quarters after spending a few hours in our storm shelter yesterday," the company said.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the people in areas of The Bahamas that are being impacted by this storm and we stand ready to contribute to recovery efforts."

Of note, the island has a storm shelter for its permanent staff that is built to withstand major weather events and has restrooms, power and is well stocked with food and water.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Columbus Cruise Center

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 264,966 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News GCSI
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide