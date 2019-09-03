Castaway Cay Staff Reported Safe Following Hurricane

Disney Cruise Line has announced that the staff that remained on the line's private island, Castaway Cay, are safe following Hurricane Dorian.

"Some of our crew remained on the island and their care and safety is our highest priority," said Disney, in a statement.

"As forecasted, sustained winds on the island did not extend beyond tropical force strength and our crew has returned to their living quarters after spending a few hours in our storm shelter yesterday," the company said.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the people in areas of The Bahamas that are being impacted by this storm and we stand ready to contribute to recovery efforts."

Of note, the island has a storm shelter for its permanent staff that is built to withstand major weather events and has restrooms, power and is well stocked with food and water.