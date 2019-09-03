Brookes Bell has announced a deal with T. Mariotti Shipyard for its market leading software Systema.

Systema will be used in the design and assessment of the Seabourn Venture cruise ship currently being built for to ensure the vessel’s compliance to Safe Return to Port (SRtP) regulations, according to a statement.

The Seabourn Venture is scheduled to launch in June 2021 and has been designed for expedition travel.

Systema, a key product offering from Brookes Bell, analyses ship systems following damage caused by a flooding or fire incident. Based on a full inter-system dependency model, including the geographical location of components, Systema assesses essential ship systems for prescribed SRtP casualty damage and identifies critical scenarios that result in system failures.

The software also provides manual crew actions for recovery of failed systems and includes automatic reporting which forms the basis of the documentation needed to demonstrate SRtP and produce scenario specific crew manuals for use onboard, according to a statement.

Vittorio Vagliani, Head of Software at Brookes Bell said: “Systema offers improved accuracy and simplifies tasks for both shipyards and operators. We believe it is an essential component of cruise ship design as it is the only product on the market able to precisely validate system designs against Safe Return to Port regulations.”

Stefano Linimento, Senior Naval Architect at T. Mariotti said: “We selected Brookes Bell’s Systema software due to our positive experience with the software on a previous shipbuilding project. Systema provides us with a proven solution to the design and validation of systems against Safe Return to Port for our Seabourn project. It has been good to see first hand the investment Brookes Bell has made in the software since our initial use.”