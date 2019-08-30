Viking Eyes Guinness Record with 245-Day World Cruise

Viking guests will embark on the new Ultimate World Cruise itinerary, a 245-day journey including six continents, 51 countries and 111 ports.

Sailing from London on the Viking Sun, the longest-ever continuous cruise will fully circumnavigate the globe before returning to London in May 2020.

In beginning this journey, Viking will attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the “longest continuous passenger cruise," according to a press release.

Upon the return of Viking Sun to London next year, an official Adjudicator will confirm the successful attempt with a certificate presentation.

“For more than 20 years we have been committed to connecting travelers to culturally immersive experiences that allow them to explore the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Our Ultimate World Cruise is the most extensive itinerary available in the industry, nearly double the length of our previous world cruise itineraries. I am pleased to offer such a unique experience for our guests.”

The cruise includes overnight stays in 23 cities.