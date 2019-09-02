September Orderbook: 123 Ships, $70 Billion in Newbuilds

The cruise ship orderbook has opened the month of September at 123 vessels set for delivery through 2027 and has passed the $70 billion mark.

Among the recent news, Dream Cruises has named its first Global Class vessel the Global Dream, set for debut in China in early 2021 at 208,000 tons with capacity for over 9,000 guests at maximum occupancy, and with an estimated building cost of $1.8 billion.

In addition, the American Harmony has debuted for American Cruise Lines, and the company has also put a name on its 2021 newbuild, now the American Melody.

There is still much excitement to come when it comes to new ships in 2019, with the Greg Mortimer, Magellan Explorer and Hanseatic Inspiration all set to debut into the surging expedition segment, as outlined in the 2019 Expedition Market Report.

In addition, the MSC Grandiosa is back from her weekend sea trial run, nearing her delivery from Chantiers in France.

The Costa Smeralda is nearing her completion at Meyer Turku, and is the only LNG-fueled ship set to debut this year as she will sail from Savona starting in November.

Other new ships include the Sky Princess, Carnival Panorama, Flying Clipper and Norwegian Encore, which was recently floated out at Meyer Werft.