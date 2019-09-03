New River Cruise Market Report Released

The 2020 European River Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available, offering a full analysis of the booming river cruise market.

The inaugural edition of the 2020 European River Cruise Market Report is now available a PDF download and will shortly be sent to select print subscribers.

The report, the only analysis of the river market, offers a deep dive into the expanding river cruise market in Europe, as well as Russia.

Cruise Industry News has talked to all the players, including over 40 operators, various vessel management companies, shipowners and other parties - outlining future growth opportunities, challenges, deployment options, new ships and more.

Sample Pages | Table of Contents

In addition is an independently-researched breakdown of capacity data for 2020 by operator, by river and for the entire market in Europe and Russia.

The report also takes a look at marine and hotel operations, trends, challenges in shipbuilding, regulatory issues, destinations, and source markets..

Click here to order the report.