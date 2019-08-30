Le Bellot Arrives in Norway for Final Outfitting

Ponant`s Le Bellot has arrived in NOrway for her final outfitting period at the shipyard ahead of her 2020 delivery.

She is the fifth in a series of six Explorer-class vessels for the ultra-luxury expedition brand which flies the French flag.

The new Ponant ship will join the fleet in April 2020, and is set to be followed by Le Jacques-Cartier later in 2020 and the advanced Le Commandant-Charcot in 2021.

Ponant New Ship Schedule:

• Le Lapérouse – June 2018

• Le Champlain – October 2018

• Le Bougainville – April 2019

• Le Dumont-d’Urville – June 2019

• Le Bellot – scheduled for April 2020

• Le Jacques-Cartier – scheduled for July 2020

• Le Commandant-Charcot – scheduled for May 2021