MSC Names Massa Captain of New Grandiosa

MSC Cruises today announced that Marco Massa will take the command of MSC Grandiosa when she enters service on Oct. 31, according to a press release.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Massa started his career on MSC's fleet in 1995, embarking aboard the MSC Symphony as a Junior Cadet Officer, and then sailed as a Third and Second Navigation Officer on MSC Rhapsody, MSC Melody and MSC Monterey. He became Environmental Officer of the MSC Lirica in 2003 and was subsequently employed as Safety Officer on the MSC Opera and MSC Sinfonia.

Massa became Staff Captain on the MSC Musica in 2006, following the last stage of her construction and start-up operations. He then became Staff Captain on the MSC Orchestra, MSC Poesia, MSC Fantasia, MSC Splendida and MSC Magnifica.

He was named captain of the MSC Musica in 2012, becoming the youngest person to take command of an MSC Cruises ship, according to the company.

His most recent assignments include the command of the newly-launched MSC Seaview in 2018 as well as the command of MSC Magnifica during the company's inaugural world cruise in January 2019.

He is currently captain aboard the MSC Seaside, a position that he will hold until he assumes the Grandiosa’s command in October.

Of note, Massa will celebrate his birthday on Nov. 9, the day of the Grandiosa’s Christening.

MSC also announced that Antonino Cuccaro will become MSC Grandiosa’s Staff Captain. Having worked for MSC Cruises since 2002, when he embarked MSC Melody as Junior Deck Cadet, he has held several positions within the company ashore and aboard the fleet.

He became Safety Officer in 2011 on MSC Musica, rising to Staff Captain in 2016 on MSC Divina. In the last two years he has worked alongside Massa onboard the MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview and MSC Magnifica.

In addition, Antonio Laccarino is set to become MSC Grandiosa’s Chief Engineer. He began his career on oard MSC cargo ships in 1995 as Second Engineer before becoming Chief Engineer. He moved to MSC Cruises in 2000, first as a Staff Engineer onboard the Lirica class, rising to Chief Engineer one year later.

Finally, Giuseppe Maresca will become the MSC Grandiosa’s Hotel Director. He moves to this position from MSC Bellissima, where he has worked also as Hotel Director since her launch last February. He joined MSC in 2000 as a Hotel Storekeeper onboard the MSC Melody. In 2008 he rose in 2008 to Deputy Hotel Director on the MSC Splendida and in 2011 he became MSC Fantasia’s Hotel Director.