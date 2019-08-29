Wartsila’s Auto Gasification Provides Sustainable Waste Disposal for Regal Princess

Wartsila will supply and install an Auto Gasification solution for the Regal Princess, according to a press release, enabling the safe disposal of waste from the ship through a self-fuelling thermal decomposition unit, thereby significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It will also lessen the requirement to offload waste at shore facilities, according to a statement.

The gasification unit will replace one of the vessel’s onboard incinerators, and will safely dispose of hazardous, contaminated, and dry burnable waste in an environmentally sustainable way.

The emissions quality from this system exceed the standards of land based thermal destruction, the company said, and treating waste onboard the vessel rather than offloading in port therefore significantly reduces the environmental impact.

Since the system recovers energy from the waste heat being produced by the thermal destruction process, additional energy and emission savings will be gained. The auto gasification process will reduce the ship’s waste to less than 5 percent of the original volume, and will produce Bio Char, a sterilised inert material, and syngas (synthesis gas), which is recycled within the unit as fuel.

“Wärtsilä and Carnival have cooperated closely on numerous projects over the years, and we have delivered a number of advanced waste treatment systems for their vessels. Our experience with the Auto Gasification technology will help support them in their focus on efficiency and environmental sustainability,” said Jason Hardy, Head of Sales, Advanced Waste Management (Retrofit), Wärtsilä Marine.