MSC Grandiosa to Introduce First Fine Art Experience at Sea

MSC Grandiosa will host the world’s first fine art experience onboard a cruise ship, according to a statement, as the immersive art and dining experience featuring “Degas Danse Dessin” aims to bring guests closer to the world of fine art with a spellbinding exhibition of original Impressionist art.

Housed in a purpose-built installation within the L’Atelier Bistro at the heart of the ship’s Promenade, the Edgar Degas exhibition is the first curation of this unique collection onboard a cruise ship.

The Danse Dessin series presents 26 studies of movement and dance and was previously exhibited in major international galleries and museums.

The introduction and presentation of the renowned works is part of a collaboration between MSC Cruises and THE AIMES, experts in creating multi-sensory, interactive experiences, employing innovative technology to engage people with art and culture.

The exhibition has been curated by art historian, critic and member of exhibition producers THE AIMES, Marcello Smarrelli.

Marcello Smarrelli, exhibition curator commented: "Despite his apparently romantic subjects, Degas was a great experimenter, deeply interested in the use of new technologies available in those years of great scientific and industrial renewal. The focus of his artistic research was the study of the movement of the human body and the attempt to reproduce it in an artwork. For this reason, his artistic practice was fundamental for the birth of photography and cinema of which Degas was a pioneer. I'm sure he would have loved this interactive art exhibition, the first of its kind at sea and it is an exciting opportunity to connect people with Degas’ artwork in a new way and bring it to life through digital content for MSC Cruises guests.”