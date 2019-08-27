TDoS Opens New Office in Poland

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) has announced that that a new office in Wroclaw, Poland is officially up and running.

Michal Jackiewicz, Owner & Executive Project Director said: "We have created a representative design office for both clients and guest to visit, and most important a new place for our team that should be perceived not only as the working area, but a place where you can feel comfortable and enjoy every minute of the working day."

The name of office building is Nowy Targ by SKANSKA, which has a Leed platinum pre-certification (leadership in energy and environmental design), a sustainability investment that TDoS is proud to be part of.

TDoS is located on the six floor, with total office space of just under 1,000-square-meters with a large terrace overlooking Wroclaw city.

The main interior design directions for the new office were to use sustainable solutions in all possible ways, natural colours and materials, maximize natural daylight and use efficient led lighting, green plants to make the working environment more pleasant, the company said.