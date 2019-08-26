Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Bahamas Paradise Announces $99 Agent-Only Offer

Grand Celebration

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced it has travel advisors aboard this September for just $99 pp.

"The cruise line understands that to confidently sell a product, advisors have to first experience it! With this offer, advisors will be able to enjoy a short-break, two-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama and learn firsthand about the product while enjoying award-winning dining, ocean-class entertainment, a smoke-free casino, spacious ships, and staterooms while sailing to paradise with family or friends," the company said, in a statement.

The rates are $99 per persion inclusive of taxes and fees for both the agent and one guest; third and fourth guests occupying the same stateroom also pay $99 per person, while the single rate is $139 per advisor. 

