Norfolk Eyes Expanding Cruise Infrastructure

Norfolk is looking at infrastructure adjustments that could let it dock bigger ships, according to local reports.

Norfolk’s new terminal, the Decker Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center, opened in 2007 and has served a key homeport for various cruise lines.

Among recent highlights, the recently-refurbished Carnival Sunrise sailed from the Virginia port on her inaugural cruise earlier this year.

The port's remaining 2019 schedule is diverse, including calls from the AIDAluna, Scenic Eclipse, Mein Schiff 1, Carnival Sunrise, Caribbean Princess, American Star, American Constitution and Saga's new Spirit of Discovery.