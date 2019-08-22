Nanaimo: New Harbor Master

The Port of Nanaimo has named Captain Satinder Singh harbor master of the port and vice-president, marine operations. Capt. Singh brings 21 years of experience to the position and will be responsible for the safety and security within the port’s jurisdiction.

Capt. Singh worked previously for the Department of National Defense at the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in Victoria, as the auxiliary fleet manager with port operations and emergency services. Previously, he was the detachment superintendent with the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental Test Range (CFMETR) in Nanoose Bay, which is a joint Canada-United States range.

Capt. Singh holds a Master in Maritime Management (MMM), Bachelor in Maritime Studies (BMS), and Diploma in Nautical Sciences, Certificate of Competency as a Master Mariner (MM) with Transport Canada. He also holds the Enforcement Officer Designation from Transport Canada under the Canada Marine Act.