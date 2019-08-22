Guam Joins South Pacific Cruise Alliance

The Micronesian U.S. Territory of Guam has joined the South Pacific Cruise Alliance (SPCA), becoming its ninth member.

“Guam’s location in the northern Pacific and close to Asia makes it an ideal cruising destination from the eastern markets and a potential homeport for cruising around Micronesia,” commented David Vaeafe from American Samoa and president and chairman of the SPCA.

Vaeafe said in a prepared statement that the SPCA welcomes the opportunity to share information, best practices and experiences to help the destination develop its cruising sector.

“The Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) is very excited for this opportunity to work with the SPCA and its partners in strengthening the Pacific’s position in the cruise market,” added Melanie Mendiola, GEDA CEO.

“Under the new leadership of Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, GEDA is breathing new life into initiatives to get more cruise ship traffic into Micronesia with the hopes of creating more jobs, promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and increasing resiliency of our already thriving visitors’ industry.

“Guam receives over 1.5 million travelers per year primarily from Japan and Korea. We are investing millions in upgrading our ports of entry including Guam International Airport Authority and the Port Authority of Guam with plans to develop Guam as a viable homeport for top tier cruise brands,” she said.

SPCA members include American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Pitcairn Islands, Samoa, Tonga and Wallis & Futuna.

For 2020, 723 cruise ships are expected to call at alliance ports and destinations.