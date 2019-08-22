Celebrity Adds Four New Longer Mediterranean Cruises on New Apex

Celebrity Cruises has introduced new 10- and 11-night Mediterranean sailings for the 2020 season aboard the new Celebrity Apex, currently under construction at Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

“Celebrity Apex will feature an innovative outward-facing design and transformational accommodations that invite guests to take in the breathtaking world around them,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “Now, with these four new and longer Mediterranean sailings, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the peak European experience in true Celebrity style.”

Among the new sailings on board Celebrity Apex are three 10- and 11-night Eastern Mediterranean sailings and a new 11-night Western Mediterranean sailing.

The two 11-night Greece, Malta and Turkey sailings will depart from Rome, Italy, visiting Istanbul, Turkey; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Santorini, Greece; Mykonos, Greece; Athens, Greece; Valletta, Malta; and Barcelona, Spain; while on the 10-night Greece, Malta and Turkey cruise, guests will be immersed in eight beautiful ports, including Barcelona, Spain; Crete, Greece; Santorini, Greece; Mykonos, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Naples, Italy; and Rome, Italy.

The 11-night Spain, France and Italian Riviera voyage will sail round-trip out of Barcelona, Spain, calling Provence (Marseille), France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Nice, France; Santa Margherita, Italy; Rome, Italy; Naples, Italy; Palma De Mallorca, Spain; and Valencia, Spain.

Following the ship’s Southampton debut, Celebrity Apex will offer a mini season of five sailings to European destinations, including the Norwegian Fjords and the northern coasts of Spain and Portugal. There is also a new 10-night Capital Cities Cruise with visits to iconic cities including Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo and Paris.

After Celebrity Apex’s Northern Europe mini season, she’ll spend the rest of her inaugural summer sailing seven- to 12-night itineraries in the Mediterranean.