Road Scholar to Charter Aegean Odyssey for Three Years

Road Scholar has announced a three-year charter of the Aegean Odyssey.

The United States' largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults will get the ship next April and operate it through 2023, according to a statement.

"Another key advantage of the Aegean Odyssey is its ability to navigate smaller, harder-to-reach ports-of-call. Road Scholar’s history of offering innovative educational experiences at sea will begin a new era with the operation of its own floating campus," the company said, in a statement.

"Each voyage will welcome like-minded travelers who strongly believe in the importance of life-long learning and travel. In fact, 74 percent of survey respondents said travel was “important” or “very important” as a way to maintain mental acuity. Road Scholar was built on the belief that learning through travel is a key to a longer and more fulfilled life, and a large number of their survey respondents seem to agree."

Since announcing the Aegean Odyssey programs, over 4,000 people have enrolled.

In fact, one couple has already signed up for seven consecutive voyages and one woman has enrolled in nine consecutive voyages, the company noted.