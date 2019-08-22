Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

Road Scholar to Charter Aegean Odyssey for Three Years

Aegean Odyssey

Road Scholar has announced a three-year charter of the Aegean Odyssey.

The United States' largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults will get the ship next April and operate it through 2023, according to a statement.

"Another key advantage of the Aegean Odyssey is its ability to navigate smaller, harder-to-reach ports-of-call. Road Scholar’s history of offering innovative educational experiences at sea will begin a new era with the operation of its own floating campus," the company said, in a statement.

"Each voyage will welcome like-minded travelers who strongly believe in the importance of life-long learning and travel. In fact, 74 percent of survey respondents said travel was “important” or “very important” as a way to maintain mental acuity. Road Scholar was built on the belief that learning through travel is a key to a longer and more fulfilled life, and a large number of their survey respondents seem to agree."

Since announcing the Aegean Odyssey programs, over 4,000 people have enrolled.

In fact, one couple has already signed up for seven consecutive voyages and one woman has enrolled in nine consecutive voyages, the company noted. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Columbus Cruise Center

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 264,966 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report (2)

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Studio DADO
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report