Freedom of the Seas to Get $116 Million Upgrade

Royal Caribbean has announced the Freedom of the Seas will get a $116 million amplification early next year.

New features include The Perfect Storm duo of waterslides, a redesigned Caribbean poolscape, a new take on a signature venue with Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and completely transformed kids and teens spaces.

Starting March 2020, the Freedom will set sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico on seven-night Southern Caribbean voyages.

The year-round itineraries include calls in Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; Castries, Saint Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Saint Johns, Antigua; and Kralendijk, Bonaire.

Among the highlights: