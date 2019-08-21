Oceania Announces 2021 Europe and North America Program

Oceania Cruises has launched its new 2021 Europe and North America Collection of voyages which went on sale today.

According to Oceania, the new 2021 Europe and North America Collection is an imaginative selection of itineraries filled with more overnight stays and off-the-beaten-track destinations, featuring 70 overnights.

2021 Europe and North America Collection Highlights

• 110 itineraries, 97 of them brand new, and 15 exciting new ports.

• Turkey is back with 13 voyages that begin or end in Istanbul, 12 overnights in Istanbul as well as calls on Antalya, Bodrum, Ephesus, Pergamum and the new port of Bozcaada (Troy).

• Alaska program featuring Kenai Fjords National Park while in Seward, a personalized fishing and culinary expedition from Ketchikan or a remote glacier trek via helicopter from Juneau.

• The Sirena Exotic Collection, which feature in-depth explorations of the Holy Lands of Egypt, Israel and Turkey as well as the Arabian Peninsula, India, Myanmar and Indonesia.