Heritage Expeditions Ships Rendezvous

Heritage Expeditions vessels Spirit of Enderby (Professor Khromov) and Kapitan Khlebnikov met together in Anadyr Harbour earlier this week as the company's final Wrangel Island voyage for the season came to an end and a "Jewel of the Russian Far East" voyage departed.

The Heritage team got Spirit of Enderby prepped, shipshape and ready for expeditioners embarking our final Russian Far East voyage of the season," the company said, in a blog post.

The Far East trip will see will see guests exploring the history and wildlife rich remote, untamed coastlines of Chukotka, Koryak and Kamchatka via Egvekinot, Bukhta Gavrilla, Koryakskiy Reserve, Commander Islands and more as Spirit of Enderby set sail from Anadyr to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.