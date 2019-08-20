Princess to Debut Rock Opera

Princess Cruises announced today its newest production show, Rock Opera.

Debuting onboard Sky Princess (December 2019) and Enchanted Princess (June 2020), this new production will feature costumes inspired by avant garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater. It will be brought to life by special guest tenor and America’s Got Talent Alum Brian Justin Crum, according to a statement.

Rock Opera was created exclusively for Princess Cruises by Director and Choreographer Danny Teeson, Musical Arranger Nelson Kole, Scenic Designer John Lacovelli and Costume Designer Jackson Lowell.

"Rock Opera takes our guests on a musical journey, featuring our 8-piece live orchestra playing iconic rock songs. Our production and costume design team were inspired by one of New York City’s most glamorous evenings of the year, the Met Gala.” said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises’ vice president of entertainment experience.

“Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess guests should anticipate an unforgettable evening of music that transcends language and celebrates the diversity of our crew and guests from around the world. Rock Opera features songs in English, Spanish, Latin and a Princess first – sign language.”

Rock Tenor Brian Justin Crum, of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, will join the talented singers, dancers and musicians for the inaugural season of Sky Princess.

Creative Team:

Director and Choreographer Danny Teeson – choreographed for Grammy Award-winning artists Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul and Brit Award winners Robbie Williams and Tom Jones, with whom he won the VH1 Best Video Award for Sex Bomb. Teeson has acted as Carrie Underwood’s creative director, conceptualizing and directing her Carnival Ride Tour, ACM Awards performance and was seen on Oxygen Networks hit show Dance Your Ass Off as a resident judge. Teeson also created and choreographed the award-winning show for Princess Cruises - Fantastic Journey which won a Themed Entertainment Association award for Outstanding Achievement.

Musical Arranger Nelson Kole – began his career on the Las Vegas strip where he accompanied headliners such as Frank Sinatra, Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight and the Pips and soon became musical director/arranger for Don Rickles and Ben Vereen. As arranger and musical director of the 2009 Academy Awards, Kole worked with Beyoncé, Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Queen Latifah.

Scenic Designer John Lacovelli – won the Emmy Award for his production design of the A&E presentation of Peter Pan, staring Cathy Rigby, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival. His television production design credits include The Old Settler, The Gin Game, Ed, Babylon and Resurrection Blvd. He’s received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle for Lifetime Achievement in Scenic Design and is a member of The Art Directors Guild.

Costume Designer Jackson Lowell – has designed costumes for many celebrities and concert tours including Katy Perry, Pink, Paula Abdul, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Cindy Crawford, Elton John, Brad Pitt, Barbra Streisand and Usher. His television show credits include American Idol, Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Ugly Betty, Lost, Private Practice and Scrubs. Lowell has also designed for many notable dance companies, including Hubbard Street Dance Company, Paul Taylor, San Francisco Ballet, Twyla Tharp, Oakland Dance Company and Philadanco.