DeCurtis Corporation Names Carino CFO

DeCurtis Corporation, which provides proximity-based guest experience solutions to the cruise industry, announced today the appointment of Joe Carino as Chief Financial Officer.

An accomplished financial executive with extensive experience in technology and international financial management, Carino will be responsible for leading the company’s global financial operations.

“Joe is a veteran leader with over 35 years in financial management,” said Derek Fournier, President, DeCurtis Corporation. “Joe brings a wealth of knowledge to DeCurtis through his notable track record of creating increased value as a key member of executive leadership teams. We look forward to Joe bringing his strategic and financial acumen to our DeCurtis team as we create value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Prior to joining DeCurtis, Carino held key positions at several high-profile and diverse global software, technology and manufacturing companies, including Ticketmaster Entertainment, Leica Geosystems, International Rectifier, United Technologies, ABB HAFO, and General Electric Company.

"With a rock-star list of clients, DeCurtis is no doubt the leader in offering its end-to-end, location, and proximity-based guest experience solutions,” stated Carino. “The DeCurtis Experience Platform enables both an enhanced customer experience, while at the same time, enabling our clients' ability to deliver real-time operational efficiencies that drive immediate accretive returns. DeCurtis is positioned to grow further within the cruise vertical, but also expand into other markets that operate in complex environments. It's an exciting time to be a part of the team that will execute this growth trajectory."

Carino holds an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Hartford and an undergraduate degree in Finance from the University of Connecticut where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.