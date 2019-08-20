Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cunard Sets Scene for New Steven Soderbergh Feature Film

Queen Mary 2

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 will provide the setting on a sailing this week for a new film by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh (“Oceans 11,” “Traffic” and “Behind the Candelabra”) with an Oscar and Emmy award-winning cast and crew.

The movie, “Let Them All Talk” (a working title) is being filmed on the Queen Mary 2 on her seven-day Transatlantic Crossing from New York to Southampton.

HBO Max has acquired rights to the film and stars Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Gemma Chan, Lucas Hedges and Dianne Wiest.

Gregory Jacobs is producing, with Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch executive producing. 

For onboard movie buffs, Queen Mary 2 guests will have the opportunity to appear in the film as extras. 

“It’s thrilling to have Steven Soderbergh and his stellar cast filming their new movie on our flagship Queen Mary 2,” said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. “Our guests will have a rare opportunity to be part of a major Hollywood feature film, and join Cunard’s rich legacy with the entertainment industry.” 

