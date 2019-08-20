Blue World Voyages Launches New Funding Round

New cruise line start up Blue World Voyages has launched a new funding round on Republic, hoping to raise between $25,000 and $245,000 with a minimum investment of $50 available.

The company's aim is to launch cruise service in April 2021 in the Mediterranean offering seven-day cruises targeted at the active and healthy adult demographic.

Itineraries will feature active excursion options such as hiking, golf, tennis, cycling, and watersports as well as unique cultural and educational offerings. Onboard amenities will include a spacious spa and sports center as well as a world-class health and wellness facility, the company said, in an SEC filing.

The new cruise brand aims to acquire a secondhand ship, which will be reduced to 425 berths with large staterooms, as well as 40 private residences.

In addition, a recent SEC filing from the company said that it will be required to spend approximately $74 million to secure a cruise ship and up to an additional $48 million to refit the ship.

"The big ships have far too many people onboard and feel like floating amusement parks," said company literature. "The smaller luxury vessels tend to have older and more sedentary passengers. Vacations are very important “me” time. Now there’s cruise that matches your lifestyle. No water slides or slot machines? What kind of cruise ship is this? The kind that 41 million healthy, active adults have been waiting for. It’s designed for the next generation of health-conscious professionals, sports & fitness enthusiasts, and those in search of personal discoveries. Welcome to Active Lifestyle Cruising."