AIDA Inks Deal for Battery Power

AIDA Cruises is the latest cruise line to enter into an agreement for battery power as the German brand today announced a deal with Corvus Energy to install battery packs on AIDA ships.

The first ship will see an installation in 2020, according to a statement.

Michael Thamm, Group CEO Costa Group and Carnival Asia said: "Our goal is the emissions-neutral ship operation. The electrification of our ships is another important milestone on this path."

The pilot study will be able to be used as a base to extend the battery installation to other AIDA and Costa ships, according to a statement.