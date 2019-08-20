Cruise Industry News European River Report

AIDA Inks Deal for Battery Power

AIDA Ships

AIDA Cruises is the latest cruise line to enter into an agreement for battery power as the German brand today announced a deal with Corvus Energy to install battery packs on AIDA ships.

The first ship will see an installation in 2020, according to a statement. 

Michael Thamm, Group CEO Costa Group and Carnival Asia said: "Our goal is the emissions-neutral ship operation. The electrification of our ships is another important milestone on this path."

The pilot study will be able to be used as a base to extend the battery installation to other AIDA and Costa ships, according to a statement. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 264,966 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report (2)

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report