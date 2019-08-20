Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Historic Moment for MSC as Orchestra Calls in Greenland

MSC Orchestra in Nuuk

MSC Cruises reached a new milestone in its growth trajectory as the MSC Orchestra became the company’s first cruise ship to visit Greenland.

Having sailed through the Prince Christian Sund passage, on Greenland’s southern tip, the ship arrived in Nuuk, the territory’s capital and largest city, on August 19 for her maiden call.

Part of a 22-day sailing out of Hamburg, Germany, following Nuuk’s maiden call MSC Orchestra is now sailing towards Ilulissat and Qaqortoq in Greenland, before progressing on to Isafjordur in Iceland.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 264,966 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
2019 Asia Cruise Forum
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report