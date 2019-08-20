Historic Moment for MSC as Orchestra Calls in Greenland

MSC Cruises reached a new milestone in its growth trajectory as the MSC Orchestra became the company’s first cruise ship to visit Greenland.

Having sailed through the Prince Christian Sund passage, on Greenland’s southern tip, the ship arrived in Nuuk, the territory’s capital and largest city, on August 19 for her maiden call.

Part of a 22-day sailing out of Hamburg, Germany, following Nuuk’s maiden call MSC Orchestra is now sailing towards Ilulissat and Qaqortoq in Greenland, before progressing on to Isafjordur in Iceland.