Bahamas Paradise Launches New Incentive Program

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced the launch of its all-new Get Away Again’ program– offering an instant $25 onboard credit for each $100 deposit for up to four future two-nights sailings aboard Grand Classica or Grand Celebration.

This special incentive program for repeat guests is being introduced as a new tool for travel advisors, according to a statement, offering a lead-generator that helps drive bookings and revenue, as well as customer retention.

“We’re pleased to launch a loyalty offer that simultaneously rewards our repeat cruisers, as well as our travel advisor partners,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “This program is a terrific overlay to our dynamic onboard programming, which evolves throughout the year to keep travelers engaged, always experiencing something fresh and new. Ultimately, this is a fantastic way for travel advisors to maintain a steady stream of business, encouraging their clients to return to them for future bookings.”

The Get Away Again program offers guests an incentive for booking a repeat cruise while still onboard or up to seven days after debarkation. For each $100 deposit made towards a future sailing, guests will instantly receive an onboard credit that can be used immediately, or during a future two-night cruise. The $25 onboard credit per $100 deposit can be used for up to four bookings for up to $150 in onboard credits, or up to $250 for Cruise & Stay deposits, which lets guests extend their island escape at one of four premier resorts and hotels, including Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, The Grand Lucayan, Marlin at Taino Beach Resort and Club, and Pelican Bay Hotel. Guests will have one year to select their sailing dates and may use the deposit towards a booking with any other offers available at the time.