Hurtigruten to Add Three More Hybrid Ships

Hurtigruten announced that it will rename three ships as part of its 2021 expedition expansion as the current MS Trollfjord, MS Finnmarken and MS Midnatsol, will be renamed MS Maud, MS Otto Sverdrup and MS Eirik Raude.

In addition, the three ships will be transformed to hybrid powered expedition cruise ships, the company said, as they will be equipped with battery packs and other green technology.

The project is estimated to be valued at over $100 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The the three ships will operate year-round expedition cruises along the Norwegian coast from 2021 on yet to be disclosed itineraries, as previously reported by Cruise Industry News.

"With these new expedition cruise vessels, you will be able to explore Norway like never before, with all the comforts, facilities and expertise you need for creating a perfect adventure. Combined with groundbreaking green technology, these ships will truly stand out," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

The MS Otto Sverdrup will have battery packs installed during a 2020 shipyard stay, with a letter of intent for the same battery installation on MS Maud and MS Eirik Raude in 2021. The battery packs will support the ships engines, and drastically cut emissions, according to a company statement. All three ships will also see significant interior updates, including all cabins and suites.

The three ships will also be equipped for shorepower, to cut emissions to zero when docked in ports with shore power facilities. In addition, the three ships will get substantially upgraded low-emission engines, complying with all known and upcoming regulations (Tier3).

"At Hurtigruten, the push for sustainable solutions and introduction of green technology is the core of everything we do. We operate in some of the most spectacular areas of the world. This comes with a responsibility," Skjeldam said.