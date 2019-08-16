Tussey-Haverly Joins Hurtigruten as VP of Marketing

Hurtigruten has appointed Storm Tussey-Haverly as Vice President of Marketing to lead its Seattle-based marketing team.

Tussey-Haverly brings international branding, as well as digital, e-commerce, and direct marketing expertise to Hurtigruten’s growing team of seasoned leaders, according to press release.

As Vice President of Marketing, Tussey-Haverly plays a vital role in raising the company’s profile among core audiences and driving future business growth and development, with a concentrated effort on creating innovative and integrated marketing strategies to support revenue goals in North America.

“Storm Tussey-Haverly’s experience in domestic and international branding through strategic and integrated channels, as well as her natural passion for travel and exploration, enhances our efforts to capture new market share in North America, starting with the official launch of the world’s first hybrid electric–powered expedition ship, MS Roald Amundsen,” said Hurtigruten Americas President John Downey. “As a seasoned marketer with an approach that spans multiple channels to target our current core—as well as future, aspirational customers—we look forward to driving our aggressive business plan forward and elevating the Hurtigruten brand with her.”

Tussey-Haverly brings experience from Verizon Visible, Lego, and Webroot and Logitech, leading product launches, integrated multi-channel marketing efforts, brand campaigns, partnerships, and more to drive measurable results, build brand acumen, and introduce new products and companies to raise awareness, encourage trial, and establish loyalty.

“There is growing demand in the exploration travel industry from consumers, specifically in the U.S. and Canada,” added Tussey-Haverly. “As a member of the leadership team, I look forward to building upon the storied foundation of the Hurtigruten brand as we continue to drive innovation in the cruising space, from introducing new, environmentally friendly vessels to offering exclusive routes and itineraries.”