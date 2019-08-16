P&O Announces Two ‘Tribute To The King’ Cruises for 2020

P&O Cruises Australia today announced there will be two Tribute to the King cruises in 2020 for rock and roll fans sailing from both Sydney and Brisbane.

Announced on the forty second anniversary of the day the King"‘left the building" at the age of 42, the cruises will again feature a formidable group of tribute artists ready to captivate fans with the Memphis sound, according to a press release.

The tribute artists include the very popular Damian Mullin, whose passion for the King and his music started in country Victoria as a child when his mother played vintage rock and roll during long drives to and from Melbourne.

“I have liked the King’s music since I was eight years old,” Mullin said. “I’ve done everything from hairdressing to managing furniture stores but they were jobs that didn’t fulfil my creative side.”

The new Brisbane Tribute to the King cruise on Pacific Dawn departs on June 16 for three nights.

The Sydney cruise on Pacific Explorer is a epic celebration of the King of Rock and Roll.

“The Tribute to the King cruises from Sydney already have a fantastic track record of success attracting thousands of fans over the past two years of the best of rock and roll on the high seas,” P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said.

“We think there are just as many enthusiastic fans of the King of Rock and Roll in Queensland so we are expecting a big response to the announcement of the Brisbane cruise.”