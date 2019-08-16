Seabourn Returns To Istanbul In 2020

Seabourn is returning to Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2020 aboard the Seabourn Ovation.

The vessel will sail four seven-day eastern Mediterranean voyages between Istanbul and Athens, Greece, or Athens to Istanbul exploring the iconic Greek Isles and richly historic cities in Turkey.

Guests will either embark or debark in Istanbul during the four new week-long itineraries, which will include:

• Seven-day Ephesus & Greek Isles (October 10 and October 24, 2020) – Seabourn Ovation will depart Athens and sail to the Greek Islands, including Patmos; Agios Nikolaos, Crete; Mykonos, and Skiathos, as well as Bozcaada and Kusadasi, Turkey, before arriving at Istanbul. The ship’s visit to Kusadasi will feature Seabourn’s signature complimentary “Evening at Ephesus,” a private classical concert in the ancient ruins under the stars that became a favorite for guests.

• Seven-day Turkish & Aegean Treasures (October 17 and October 31, 2020) – The ship will depart Istanbul and traverse the waters of the Aegean Sea to Myrina, Rhodes, Santorini, and Spétsai in Greece, while also visiting Çesme and Bodrum along the turquoise coast of Turkey, before arriving at Athens.

“Istanbul is a fascinating city steeped in history, with stunning architectural wonders and cultural sites,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “These sailings – with so much heritage accessible in every port – are perfect for anyone considering a trip to the Eastern Mediterranean in 2020.”

Travelers wishing to explore Turkey more in-depth may combine the two seven-day voyages for a longer and more immersive 14-day experience. In addition to receiving a memorable journey in Turkey and Greece, guests will also receive savings of up to 10% off of regular cruise fares when they book back-to-back sailings.

In addition, Seabourn Odyssey will also visit several cities in Turkey in 2020, including Cesme, Kusadasi, Fethiye, and Bodrum during the ship’s eastern Mediterranean season.



