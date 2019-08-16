Black Seas Cruises Expands 2020 Season

Black Sea Cruises announced it will expand its 2020 program, with the Prince Vladimir sailing from March 1 through the end of October.

"This will be the longest navigation since the resumption of cruise on Black Sea; we are offering 35 departures" said Victor Glushchenko, director.

2020 sailings are now open for booking, and the company has also introduced a payment plan for passengers.

The round-trip itinerary sails from weekly Sochi. Port calls include Novorossiysk, Yalta and Sevastopol, all of which offer inter-porting opportunities. A new call is also planned to Abkhazia and the ship will overnight in Sevastopol.

The 1971-built vessel spends the winter in Novorossiysk, laid up.

In an effort to revive Black Sea port communities, Rosmorport bought the ship from Mano Maritime in 2017 and launched its own cruise line, sailing seasonally in the Black Sea.

