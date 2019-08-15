Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Scenic Eclipse Departs on Maiden Voyage

Scenic Eclipse set sail today with it first guests on its inaugural voyage, a 13-day discovery itinerary from Reykjavik to Quebec, according to a press release.

The ship will be in New York City on Sept. 10 for its christening by Godmother Dame Helen Mirren.

“Today is the fruition of many years of planning and work from a large and dedicated team to create a vessel and an experience which has set a brand new benchmark in ultra-luxury discovery cruising,” said Glen Moroney, Chairman and Founder, Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours. 

“We are extremely proud of this ship and what it brings to the world of cruising. In terms of innovation, technology and design, it is second to none. The onboard helicopters and submarine and our handcrafted itineraries that take our guests to 38 countries in some of the world’s most stunning and remote locations – these are what truly set us apart.”

Karen Moroney, Project Director – Design, led a small and dedicated design team creating and building partnerships with leading brands and artists across the world to create a ship of unrivalled luxury and quality.

“Our team, working with incredible partners such as B&B Italia, Walter Knoll, Tom Dixon and Jonathon Browning, has allowed us to create a look and feel that is the ultimate in guest luxury. In addition, we have commissioned a number of artworks from renowned international artists which will be a focal point of the interiors.” she said. “This is more than just a cruise ship, this is a total sensory experience, from the entry foyer to the guest suites and the dining areas, the feel is one of calm, luxury and serenity to allow our guests to truly relax and take in the total voyage experience.”

San Francisco