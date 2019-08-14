Royal Caribbean International announced it is adding second call to Perfect Day at CocoCay on nearly 40 sailings, citing customer demand.

The cruise line has revealed new, four-night itineraries that now offer two visits to the private island.

Itineraries include nearly 40 sailings beginning Sept. 30, 2019 aboard the Navigator and Mariner of the Seas.

Three exclusive cruises also make their debut today, featuring a late-night island experience on Perfect Day, complete with extended hours and new adventures.

“Perfect Day at CocoCay has revolutionized private destinations in the vacation industry, and the resounding feedback from our guests is that they want more – more time and even more ways to experience the island,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We’re building on an incredible adventure that’s already winning the hearts of many.”