Scandlines to Install Rotor Sail to Save Fuel

Scandlines announced that it has signed an agreement with Norsepower to install the company's Rotor Sail Solution onboard the Copenhagen, a hybrid passenger ferry.

Operating between Rostock in Germany and Gedser in Denmark, the Copenhagen belongs to the world’s largest fleet of hybrid ferries, according to a statement, which combines diesel and battery power.

The Norsepower Rotor Sail Solution is a modernized version of the Flettner rotor – a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power to thrust a ship, according to a press release.

It is the first data-verified and commercially operational auxiliary wind propulsion technology for the global maritime industry. When wind conditions are favorable, it enables the electric propulsion thrusters and center propel to be throttled back, reducing emissions – while providing the power needed to maintain speed and voyage time.

Preparations for the retrofit will take place in November 2019 with the installation scheduled for Q2 2020 as the ship will be retrofitted with one large-sized Norsepower Rotor Sail unit that is 30m in height and 5m in diameter.

“By installing a Rotor Sail, we can reduce CO2 emissions on the Rostock-Gedser route by four to five per cent,” said Scandlines CEO Søren Poulsgaard Jensen.

NABU, the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, is pleased with Scandlines’ decision to further reduce CO2 emission:

“NABU welcomes Scandlines’ various efforts towards sustainable shipping. With rotors besides hybrid drives, the company sets new standards in terms of integrating different technical solutions to mitigate especially climate and air pollution emissions. To reach the Paris climate goals, more corporate responsibility by other shipping companies is needed,” added Malte Siegert, Head of Environmental Policy at NABU.

Commenting on the deal, Tuomas Riski, CEO, Norsepower noted: “As a leading clean technology and engineering company, we are proud to be partnering with Scandlines as we work towards a modern era of auxiliary wind propulsion for the global maritime fleet, while supporting shipping’s transition to a low-carbon future.”