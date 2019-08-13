Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

Silversea Ups Polar Expedition Offerings

The Silver Cloud

Silversea is adding its All-Inclusive Polar Package to all its luxuryexpedition voyages to the Arctic and Antarctica. 

"Our new enhanced All-Inclusive Polar Package is designed to provide the highest level of comfort, convenience and value for travellers planning an adventure to the end of the Earth, whether to the Arctic or Antarctica," said Conrad Combrink, Silversea's Senior Vice President of Strategic Development for Expeditions and Experiences.

"With special air offers for the Arctic and Antarctica now available to complement the package, this is the perfect time to travel deeper to unlock the authentic beauty, history and wildlife of the world's final frontiers. Silversea’s combination of destination expertise and the cruise line’s ultra-luxurious ships make for unique and unforgettable experiences in both Polar Regions."

Combinable with air promotions for the Arctic and Antarctica, Silversea’s enhanced All-Inclusive Polar Package includes the following:

• One-night, pre-cruise hotel stay.
• In-country flight(s) when required by the itinerary.
• Polar expedition cruise with guided shore experiences and Zodiac excursions.
• Polar parka.
• One post-cruise day-use hotel.
• Transfers and luggage handling between airport, hotel and ship.

 

