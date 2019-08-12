American Cruise Lines said it has named its fourth modern riverboat the American Melody.

"The American Melody will showcase all the beautiful modern styling and state-of-the-art technical features synonymous with American’s groundbreaking series. The fourth ship in American’s exciting five-ship series will have the distinctive opening bow and retractable gangway featured on the first three ships in the series—American Song, American Harmony, and American Jazz," the company said, in a statement.

The American Melody is expected to begin cruising in late 2020. American Cruise Lines has a long-standing partnership with Chesapeake Shipbuilding, in Salisbury, MD, where American’s fleet of new coastal cruise ships, modern riverboats, and Victorian-style paddlewheelers are built.