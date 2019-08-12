Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

American Cruise Lines Names New Riverboat American Melody

American Melody

American Cruise Lines said it has named its fourth modern riverboat the American Melody.

"The American Melody will showcase all the beautiful modern styling and state-of-the-art technical features synonymous with American’s groundbreaking series. The fourth ship in American’s exciting five-ship series will have the distinctive opening bow and retractable gangway featured on the first three ships in the series—American Song, American Harmony, and American Jazz," the company said, in a statement.

The American Melody is expected to begin cruising in late 2020. American Cruise Lines has a long-standing partnership with Chesapeake Shipbuilding, in Salisbury, MD, where American’s fleet of new coastal cruise ships, modern riverboats, and Victorian-style paddlewheelers are built.

