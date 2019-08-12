Windstar Announces New 'Star Grill by Steven Raichlen'

Windstar Cruises has announced a new modern, casual outdoor restaurant in partnership with Steven Raichlen.

Star Grill by Steven Raichlen, currently in development, will be a modern, casual, alfresco restaurant that serves up grilled, smoked and rotisserie specialties, including seafood, meats and vegetables cooked with global flavors and techniques, alongside craft side dishes and sauces], the company said.

Steven Raichlen said: “I’ve spent my life traveling the world’s barbecue trail to bring my readers and viewers the ultimate in global grilling. What better way to share my discoveries than on a Windstar cruise ship bound for new adventures.”

“We’re delighted to be working hand-in-hand with someone of Steven’s culinary caliber,” commented Windstar President John Delaney. “Our new partnership is a wonderful alliance that will provide our guests with an inviting new place to dine that is entirely suited to Windstar’s casually elegant style of cruising. We are on course to make Windstar the undisputed culinary innovator in small ship cruising, and the inventive nature of Steven’s cuisine will be a key part of that leadership.”

International TV host and author of 31 books, Raichlen is considered the man who reinvented modern barbecue, according to a statement. His most recent television series, Project Fire 2019, debuted this July on PBS, and his latest book, The Brisket Chronicles, was released to critical acclaim in May. Raichlen was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2015, and his books have won multiple James Beard Awards and IACP Julia Child Awards. Raichlen is the founder of Barbecue University and has lectured on the history of barbecue at institutions as diverse as Harvard, the Library of Congress, and the Smithsonian.

Star Grill by Steven Raichlen will first debut on Windstar’s Star Breeze in February 2020 following her stretching at Fincantieri and then on her sister ships Star Legend in July 2020 and Star Pride in November 2020, all part of the line’s $250 Million Star Plus Initiative.

At Star Grill by Steven Raichlen, guests will enjoy seafood, lamb, beef and more from the grill, smoker, and slow-roasted on the rotisserie, along with innovative sauces. The top-deck, alfresco restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner service and will feature menu items such as Danish smoked shrimp, lemongrass pork skewers, and Hill Country brisket — or on sea days, enjoy a mid-morning Frühschoppen with artisanal grilled sausage and pretzel rolls.

Located just steps away from Star Bar, the ship’s popular open ocean-view top-deck bar, Star Grill by Steven Raichlen will feature deck-side dining with seating for 95, two carving stations, a selection of dishes with a modern twist, and refreshments enjoyed in a relaxed, alfresco bar-restaurant area with dining tables starboard and lounge seating portside.

In addition to the new restaurant partnership, Raichlen will sail aboard one culinary-themed cruise each year with Windstar Cruises, leading grill demonstrations and lectures, as well as socializing with guests aboard.