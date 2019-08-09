Chinese Officials Highlight Cruise Potential

Li Keqiang, Premier of the People's Republic of China, recently emphasized supporting the development of the cruise industry during a State Council Executive Meeting.

The gathering also highlighted the promotion of culture exchanges and tourism.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism is thus working closely with the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) to develop the industry further in China.

Zheng Weihang, executive vice president and secretary general of the CCYIA said the cruise business has entered an adjustment period, and he added he hoped the market could keep ticket prices sustainable. To help drive growth, he suggested improvements to the cruise product, the return of South Korea to itineraries and additional destination development.