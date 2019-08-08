Victoria To See An Increase in Mid-Week Calls

Following the announcement that Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will begin round-trip cruises from Victoria to Alaska in 2020, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has confirmed its draft schedule for next year in a prepared statement.

The 2020 cruise season in Victoria is currently scheduled to begin on Friday, April 3, 2020 with the arrival of the Grand Princess and conclude on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 with the arrival of the Ruby Princess. It is expected that 283 ship calls and 12 different cruise lines will bring 770,000 passengers to the Greater Victoria region throughout the seven-month season.

The increase in ship calls and passengers is a result of new mid-week visits on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. New regular callers to Victoria for 2020 are the Carnival Miracle, Golden Princess, and Norwegian Sun.

The Carnival Miracle will see 10 ship calls on alternating Tuesdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. throughout the season.

The Golden Princess will call on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every two weeks for a total of seven calls.

The Norwegian Sun will call 14 times in 2020, arriving on various days and times as it completes its variable itinerary between Seattle and Alaska.

“Next year is shaping up to be significant for our organization with the beginning of round-trip calls from Victoria, new ships visiting, and a pattern of sustainable growth for the region,” said Lindsay Gaunt, director, cruise development for the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. “One of our objectives is to increase the number of daytime and mid-week calls, helping to balance the needs of the community with the visitor. A ship that calls for a full-day has a stronger economic impact for the destination and provides a better experience for visitors as well as residents.”

The Queen Elizabeth returns for its second season on the West Coast, calling to Victoria nine times throughout 2020. Up to 100 guests will have the opportunity to choose Victoria as their port of departure on select cruises: July 30, Aug. 10, Aug. 19 and Aug. 28, 2020.

In addition, new ships calling to the region include the Holland America Line’s Koningsdam, Oceania Insignia, and Silversea’s Silver Cloud. Three of the region’s principal ships, the Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy, and Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas will return to the Victoria Cruise Ship Terminal in 2020.