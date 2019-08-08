Virgin Opens 2020-2021 Season For Booking

Virgin Voyages today released itinerary details for the company’s first ship, Scarlet Lady, fall/winter 2020-2021 season.

Options include the Mayan Sol, Domincan Daze and Fire and Soirées. Bookings are now open from April 1, 2020 and March 2021.

Virgin Voyages’ Mayan Sol itinerary will be a five-night voyage to Costa Maya, Mexico.

There is also the Scarlet Lady’s Dominican Daze voyage, where the ship will journey to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on a five-night sailing.

For those who just want a quick getaway, Virgin Voyages’ four-night Fire and Sunset Soirées include a sunset departure from Key West and a midnight departure from Bimini.

All voyages will continue to feature a stop in Bimini, Bahamas, where guests can enjoy The Beach Club at Bimini, a private club that is exclusive for Virgin guests while the ship is on-island.