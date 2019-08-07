Crystal 2022 Deployment: 219 Destinations In 83 Countries

Crystal Cruises has announced its 2022 itineraries for the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

There 67 individual itineraries ranging from seven to 19 nights, as well as 21 Grand Journey combination voyages and a World Cruise with five options for embarkation and/or disembarkation with Full World Cruise benefits ranging from 86 to 116 nights.

The Crystal Symphony will sail itineraries to Asia Pacific/Southeast Asia, Europe and the Arabian Peninsula, while Crystal Serenity will offer voyages concentrated in North and Central America, the Hawaiian Islands and the Caribbean.

“Every year presents new opportunities to discover the world in different ways, and it is our pleasure to offer luxury travelers exceptional choices that enable them to explore the globe in a manner that perfectly suits them,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “For 2022, we have created itineraries that cater to the varied preferences and schedules of our guests. We’ve listened to their feedback and have added new destinations and routes, as well as voyages that offer new perspectives on beloved favorites.

“With the roll-out of our 2022 Ocean voyages, guests now have nearly three and a half years of sailings to choose from, giving them tremendous flexibility and options to plan,” he added. “We understand that many travelers prefer to plan their vacations far in advance, and by offering such comprehensive options and compelling ‘Book Now Savings’ for those who book early, we can accommodate their wishes at the best possible value.”

Highlights of Crystal Cruises’ 2022 voyages include:

• Five maiden calls in: Le Lavandou, France; Port Royal, Jamaica; Marina di Carrara, Italy; Celukan Bawang, Bali, Indonesia; Galle, Sri Lanka;

• 46 overnight ports and eight double overnight ports with at least one overnight featured on most voyages.

• Access to 157 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including: natural wonders like Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay; Sicily’s Mount Etna; Indonesia’s Jatiluwih Rice Terraces; and Ibiza’s Biodiversity, as well as historically profound sites like the Bagan Archaeological Zone; and Monuments and Historic Centre of Florence; and Medici Villas and Gardens in Tuscany;

• Access to world events including overnights in Edinburgh for the annual Military Tattoo, Monte Carlo for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, and Amsterdam for the decennial World Expo Floriade;

• A return to cruising in Alaska aboard Crystal Serenity, with seven sailings of seven and 11 nights.

• Fall and winter sailings through the Panama Canal, Costa Rica and Caribbean Islands aboard Crystal Serenity.

• Asia and Southeast Asia voyages aboard Crystal Symphony, including Indonesia’s Buddhist Borobudur and Hindu Prambanan temples; Puerta Princesa’s subterranean lake; and Taiwan’s Taroko Gorge;.

• Eight months exploring the Mediterranean, Black Sea, Holy Land and Northern Europe from April to November aboard Crystal Symphony, with voyages ranging from seven to 13 nights, featuring comprehensive exploration of the Spanish Coast; French and Italian rivieras; the United Kingdom; Scandinavia; the Greek Isles; Israel and more;

• Holiday voyages in the Caribbean (aboard Crystal Serenity) visiting the sun-soaked beaches and villages in St. Maarten; St. John and Grand Turk; and along the Arabian Peninsula (aboard Crystal Symphony), from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, celebrating New Year’s Eve with Dubai’s fireworks display and offering an inclusive one-night Taj Mahal Overland trip;

• 2022 World Cruise aboard the award-winning Crystal Serenity, featuring five embarkation and/or disembarkation choices ranging from 86 to 116 nights, each option offering Full World Cruise benefits. The “Myths, Marvels & Monuments: A Cultural Mosaic” voyage marks the line’s 27th annual World Cruise, exploring the Panama Canal; Hawaii, Tonga and Samoa; Australia and New Zealand; Indonesia and Sri Lanka; Egypt, Israel and the Black Sea; Greece; and the French Riviera.