Asia Cruise Forum Set for Jeju August 28-31

The 2019 Asia Cruise Forum Jeju will be held from August 28 to August 31, 2019 at the International Convention Center Jeju. This year's theme is “Asia Cruise, Toward Peace and Common Prosperity.”

The event, launched in 2013 and now in its seventh year, is an international cruise event organized by the Jeju Tourism Organization and jointly hosted by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea.

The forum is expected to facilitate networking opportunities for 1,600 cruise industry insiders from twenty countries in Asia and around the world, according to a statement.

In the opening sessions, executives will present their insights under the theme “Strategies for Joint Growth of Asian Tourism and the Cruise Industry," according to a press release.

Leaders from seven major cruise lines in Asia－including Royal Caribbean Cruises Asia’s chairman Dr. Zinan Liu, and executives from Costa Group Asia, Princess Cruise, Genting Cruise Line, MSC Cruise Japan, NYK Cruise, and Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line－have confirmed their participation.

Sessions include:

Exchanges for Cooperation and Balanced Growth in the Asian Cruise Industry

New Trends in the Asian Cruise Industry and Appropriate Responses

Methods for Boosting the Cruise Industry

Along with the sessions, the forum will put more focus on business meetings, the organizers said.

Hong-Bai Park, CEO of the Jeju Tourism Organization which organizes the forum, added: “The 2019 Asia Cruise Forum Jeju will be an opportunity for Jeju to reinforce its position as a representative Asian cruise hub port. The event will contribute to the development of the Asian cruise industry by helping cruise industry insiders expand their networks.”