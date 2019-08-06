Scenic Tests Out New Helicopter for Eclipse

Scenic has released footage of the final tests and trials of the company's state-of-the-art Airbus H130 helicopters.

The below video shows the helicopters landing on the deck of Scenic Eclipse and being stored in the specially designed onboard hangars.

“These final stages are significant highlights in any ship build,” said Scenic Founder and Chairman, Glen Moroney, “and particularly for a vessel of the technological sophistication of Scenic Eclipse. I’m very proud to say Eclipse has been successfully certified for passenger ship operations, has been officially registered, and we are now in the final stages of preparations for our inaugural voyage”.

The new 228-guest Eclipse is set to soon arrive in Reykjavik, Iceland, where she begin her first scheduled cruise. This inaugural voyage is a 13-day discovery sailing via Greenland and Eastern Canada before arriving in Quebec on August 27.