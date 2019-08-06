One Year to Silver Moon's Debut; Line Ups Culinary Offerings

Today marks one year until the launch of Silver Moon, which will sail on inaugural voyage on August 6, 2020.

The company said the new 596-guest Silver Moon will push the boundaries of travel with a new culinary program, S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste℠, which will adapt according to the visited destination to unlock immersive culinary experiences for guests.

“Inspired by the success of our beloved Silver Muse, Silver Moon will raise the bar in ultra-luxury travel, unlocking immersive experiences for our guests in whispered luxury,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Incorporating unprecedented concepts, the ship will bring innovation to the industry, while maintaining the small-ship intimacy and spacious all-suite accommodations that are the hallmarks of the Silversea experience. From our pioneering new S.A.L.T. program to the array of reimaged public spaces, every aspect of the new ship has been thoughtfully designed to enrich our guests’ experiences further still.”

"Elevating the role of food as a means to travel deeper into a destination, S.A.L.T. will showcase entire ecosystems around culinary cultures of the world through onboard and shore-based experiences. Guests will develop an appreciation for regional ingredients and culinary customs onboard, before venturing ashore under the guidance of experts to experience food and drink cultures first-hand," the company said, in a press release.

S.A.L.T. will introduce three new culinary venues on the sister to the Silver Muse. The ship will have a total of eight dining options.

The S.A.L.T. Kitchen will be the first large-scale regional restaurant on board a luxury cruise ship, offering an ever-changing menu and a regionally inspired wine list; S.A.L.T. Lab will enable guests to learn about local ingredients and artisanal techniques, through insightful workshops, tastings, and demonstrations; and S.A.L.T. Bar will allow guests to sample the most authentic flavors of the destination, through a large selection of regional wines, spirits, and other drinks.

Also positioned on Deck 4, the restaurants Atlantide and Kaiseki will each undergo an extensive redesign when compared to Silver Muse.

Atlantide will be enlarged to accommodate up to 230 guests.

Kaiseki will take inspiration from the best sushi restaurants in the world. Here, guests will witness expert sushi chefs in action, according to a company statement.

Serving fine French cuisine in an elegant atmosphere, Silversea’s signature restaurant, La Dame, will also enjoy a brand new design aboard Silver Moon, enlarged to accommodate more than 50 guests.