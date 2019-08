All four of Phoenix Reisen’s cruise ships called at Bremerhaven yesterday, continuing its now traditional annual get-together.

The Amadea, Artania, Albatros and Deutschland were in the German port on the same day for their turnarounds, embarking and disembarking passengers.

The next major Bremerhaven event for Phoenix Reisen will be the christening of its newest ship, the Amara, on Aug. 16, after a six week drydock to modernize and upgrade the former Prinsendam.