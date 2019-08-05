MSC Cruises USA Names Alex Acosta Manager of MICE & Charter Sales

MSC Cruises USA announced today that Alex Acosta has joined MSC Cruises USA as Manager of MICE (Meetings, Incentives & Corporate Events) and Charter Sales.

Reporting to Lori Sheller, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales for MSC Cruises USA, Acosta will be responsible for cultivating and managing corporate relationships in North America.

“MSC Cruises is preparing for four ships serving the North American region this fall plus long-term we are planning for our expected continued growth and investment to make this market central to our go-forward strategy,” said Ken Muskat, EVP and chief operating officer of MSC Cruses USA. “With this tremendous growth it’s critical we’re constantly enhancing our business operations and shore side teams based on market need, with a prioritized focus on our groups, contact center and sales departments. We are thrilled to now have Alex join the MSC Cruises’ family to enhance our corporate meetings, incentives and charter business on the sales side.”

Acosta joins MSC Cruises from Royal Caribbean International where he worked for more than five years with corporate and resale charter clients, handling all operations and sales aspects of global charter programs. Earlier in his career, Acosta served as Corporate Sales Manager for the charters, meetings and incentives division at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; held multiple sales roles at Carnival Cruise Line; and worked as an Account Director for all corporate incentive programs at Buy The Sea.

His appointment comes just months after Claudia King-McWilliams joined the Company as Vice President of Contact Center, Groups and Process Improvement — a newly created position reporting directly to Muskat.

“Claudia, who joined MSC Cruises earlier this year, has hit the ground running to ensure we are taking our groups organization, travel advisor support and customer service team to an entirely new level of excellence. This will now provide additional support to the growth of our MICE and Charter business,” said Muskat.