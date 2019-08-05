SkyDome Ready for P&O Iona

On Friday at Meyer Werft the 970-square-meter SkyDome for the P&O Iona was raised using a 750-ton crane.

The iconic part of P&O's LNG-fueled ship weighs 105 tons and consists of 340 pieces of glass, and is now ready ahead of the ship's 2020 debut.

Iona’s SkyDome is the place to be for relaxation, effortless dining and dazzling entertainment, according to the company.

"With its glass dome roof and spacious layout, it’s flooded with natural light," P&O said, on its website. "It offers a relaxed, poolside environment by day, with tantalising dining and drinking options; come evening, the space seamlessly transitions into a must-visit entertainment venue, showcasing spectacular aerialist performances and playing host to party nights under the stars. It’s a fun and welcoming space for families, offering laid-back dining, exciting entertainment, a swimming pool and room to roam."

SkyDome sits on two decks – deck 16, with food options, drink options and a swimming pool; deck 17, meanwhile, is a mezzanine level offering a bar and seating area.