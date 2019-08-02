P&O Australia to Host First Country Music Festival at Sea

Country music fever is coming to P&O Australia Cruises with three of Australia’s latest country music stars confirmed to headline P&O Cruises’ first country music themed cruise departing Brisbane this December.

Gold Coast star Casey Barnes (pictured) will take a break from his sell-out tour to perform his hit songs to more than 2,000 guests onboard.

He joined by Country Music Awards Hall of Fame inductee James Blundell and The X Factor Australia singer-songwriter Caitlyn Shadbolt.

Each of the three artists will take to the ship’s main stage for a spectacular solo performance before coming together on the final evening for an finale at the late night Country Music Jam Session.

P&O Cruises Head of Entertainment Brett Annable said the Country Music Festival at Sea was being rolled out in response to Australians’ growing interest in new styles of country music including rockabilly and country rock to folk and bluegrass.

“Country music is on trend right now and many of our guests are fans of the genre and enjoy the festival vibe that goes with it,” Annable said. “The breadth of country music talent in Australia is outstanding and has provided a fantastic opportunity for P&O to partner with some of the best country artists in the business.

“Over three days, from morning to night, we’ll be packing in an exciting line up of country music with performers delivering well-known classics and today’s latest hits. There will also be plenty of opportunities to sit back and enioy the music or don the cowboy boots for dancing across the ship’s bars and lounges and on the top deck.”

Casey, James and Caitlyn will be supported by many more country musicians and singers including well-known comedian Rusty Berther who will perform with his band, The Cartridge Family.