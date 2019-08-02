Amera Gets New Livery as Drydock Continues

Amera

The Amera is nearing her Phoenix Reisen completion at Blohm+Voss as the ship recently received her new Phoenix Reisen livery.

Amera Livery

The Amera originally entered service as the Royal Viking Sun in 1988, before becoming the Seabourn Sun and then the Prinsendam.

It is another large-scale drydocking, as the global cruise ship drydock market represents over $3 billion of annual spending, according to estimates in the 2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

 

Amera Livery

 

The 800-guest ship will now operate for Phoenix Reisen, a German tour operator, after being handed over from Holland America Line last month.

