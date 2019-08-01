Virgin Voyages to Debut Signature Craft Beer

Virgin Voyages announced today that the company will serve up a signature craft beer, an English Pale Ale with a hint of red, to be sold throughout the Scarlet Lady and featured in its onboard tap room the Draught Haus.

Virgin is also asking the public for help to name its new beer. Followers can suggest their favorite names for the brew by commenting on their Instagram post (@VirginVoyages) featuring the can.

In partnership with Miami’s own Wynwood Brewing Company, the English Pale Ale (EPA) is created by connecting American and English brewing traditions; brewed using American malts and hops in Miami but using an English yeast, tying back to Virgin’s British roots, the company said.

Featuring a malty body like a traditional EPA, but slightly more bitter and hoppy, with hints of grapes and fruit on the nose with toffee and caramel in the background, the new brew is a drinker’s beer with the approachability in its taste for the novice. The ale is finished with a little touch of roasted malt that gives it its signature red tint.

“Virgin Voyages always loves a challenge and so we asked ourselves, “how can we create the most perfect beer to be enjoyed in the midday sun?’” said Charles Steadman, Senior Manager of Beverage Development for Virgin Voyages. “We have created the perfect pale ale that is both thirst quenching and refreshingly delicious, but of course, created with a Virgin twist, as we have given our pale beer a little kiss of scarlet red. And who better to partner with on this exciting endeavor than Wynwood Brewing Company, based in Scarlet Lady’s home port of Miami.”

“Virgin has always been known for pushing the boundaries in the same way that craft beer has. We are so excited to work with them on this project and create a unique beer that folks can enjoy on the high seas,” said Luis Brignoni, Founder of Wynwood Brewing Company. “It seems only fitting with a company rooted in English heritage sailing in Miami that we brew an English-style beer right in the heart of the Magic City.”

Located on Deck 7, the Draught Haus will be one of the first bars guests will discover onboard Scarlet Lady and is the perfect casual meet up spot on the ship to grab an expertly brewed beer with friends, the company said.

Offering eight beers on tap, a wide range of bottled artisanal beers, shots, shot-cocktails and boilermakers. Passengers can enjoy ice cold beverages as music filters in from the adjacent Voyage Vinyl record shop and DJ booth. The bar will also offer a growler service.